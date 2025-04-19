iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $105.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

