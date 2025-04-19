James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHX. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 5.1 %

JHX opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.63 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.15%. Analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.40 to $27.35 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

James Hardie Industries Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.



