James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Stock Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 262.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of JHX stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $43.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.63 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JHX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $45.00 price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

