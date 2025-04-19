Jones Trading Lowers BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Price Target to $6.50

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Jones Trading from $7.25 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jones Trading’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BRSP opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.70. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 79.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 112,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 301,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 87,242 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 536,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 64,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.