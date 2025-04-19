JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Price Target to $8.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 2.0 %

ARI opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.41. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $520,219.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,420.72. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $109,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,855.04. This trade represents a 53.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.