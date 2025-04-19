JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target to $18.50

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.68%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $47,920.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,760.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $116,971. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,672.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 187.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

