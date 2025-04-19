Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $52.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $284.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

