Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $62.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HWC. Stephens lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

HWC opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

