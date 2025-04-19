Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kelly Services by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Kelly Services by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3,062.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

KELYA opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $390.05 million, a P/E ratio of -186.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

