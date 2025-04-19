Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $23.62 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.886 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.29%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Articles

