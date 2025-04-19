Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lantheus by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.43.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,109 shares of company stock worth $6,016,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.55. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.20. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

