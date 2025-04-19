Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Holdings Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Lear by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lear by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Lear by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

LEA opened at $79.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $138.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rod Lache bought 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,940.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lear from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

