Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 555.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 461.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $923.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -5.36%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

