Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 555.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

