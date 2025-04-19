Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,475,000 after acquiring an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 621,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,592,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 551,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,103,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 397,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $575,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,651.37. The trade was a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

