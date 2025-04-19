Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

LECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $177.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.18 and a 200 day moving average of $196.78. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $242.65.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $4,536,505.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at $11,777,590.20. This trade represents a 27.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $307,344,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $110,062,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $92,117,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15,932.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,118,000 after buying an additional 334,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22,146.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after buying an additional 290,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

