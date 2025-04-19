Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

NYSE:LAD opened at $288.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.61. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $405.68.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.84, for a total value of $72,128.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,219.48. This represents a 16.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total transaction of $80,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,444.40. This trade represents a 18.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,246 shares of company stock worth $433,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.91.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

