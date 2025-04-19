Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 1,695.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,661 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCID. Redburn Atlantic cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Lucid Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of LCID stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

