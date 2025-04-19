Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,586,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $758,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,215 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Masimo by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,823,000 after purchasing an additional 943,001 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Masimo by 1,276.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 947,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,604,000 after purchasing an additional 878,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,601.53. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,568.28. The trade was a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Masimo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MASI opened at $152.15 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 104.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

