Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTCH. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Get Match Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MTCH

Match Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $29.02 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,533.40. The trade was a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,429,000 after buying an additional 5,100,824 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,677 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,818,000 after acquiring an additional 939,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,470 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.