MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $90.58 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $109.22. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $171.42 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,451.56. The trade was a 4.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

