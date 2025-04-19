Morgan Stanley Cuts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $65.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Price Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,063.40, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.39.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in BILL by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in BILL by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.