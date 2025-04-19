Morgan Stanley Cuts BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $35.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

BOX stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. BOX has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96.

BOX announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $193,980.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,265,907.97. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $81,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,452.76. The trade was a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,996 shares of company stock worth $2,329,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 332.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in BOX by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 715.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

