Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock Price

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IAS. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IAS

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 68,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $510,912.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,339.44. This represents a 17.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,303 shares of company stock worth $706,660. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.