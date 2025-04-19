NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 564,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $23,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NXRT opened at $36.41 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $929.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -20,400.00%.

In other news, insider Paul Richards acquired 5,814 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $193,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,707.32. This trade represents a 45.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

