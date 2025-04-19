Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nextracker by 516.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth about $22,112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 469,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185,858 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nextracker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,753,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after buying an additional 161,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth about $5,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.02. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $455,480.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,822.70. This trade represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nextracker from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

