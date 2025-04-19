Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 528.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $429,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,722. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,401.60. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $88.29 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $114.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

