Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,412.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $273.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.14%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

