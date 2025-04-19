NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.51.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,711,000 after buying an additional 50,978 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,061,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $948,229,000 after acquiring an additional 35,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.