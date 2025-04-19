Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oklo alerts:

Oklo Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE OKLO opened at $21.99 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Jansen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $893,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,852,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,593,786.80. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OKLO

Oklo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.