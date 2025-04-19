Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,851 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.97.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.0 %

Microsoft stock opened at $367.78 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

