Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OR opened at $23.35 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

