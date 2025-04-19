Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,636,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $22,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,922,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,999,000 after purchasing an additional 477,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 443,777 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 292,392 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 637,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 280,559 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Group

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 10,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,019.80. This trade represents a 1.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $4.28 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $937.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.41 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

