Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Photronics worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,787,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Photronics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 799,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,222 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 199,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,565,000 after purchasing an additional 159,245 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $639,123.24. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,548 shares of company stock worth $877,093. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.