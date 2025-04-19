Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,549,000 after purchasing an additional 286,894 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

PNFP opened at $95.11 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.76.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $475.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,615,567.76. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,298,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,256. This trade represents a 11.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Hovde Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

