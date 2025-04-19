Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 541 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,366 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 116,404 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 62,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanich Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $367.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $388.25 and its 200-day moving average is $412.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

