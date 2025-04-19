Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Partners lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,242.94. This represents a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.