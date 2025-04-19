PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Position Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 348,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 642.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,558.82. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,513.08. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

