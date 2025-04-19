Q2 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Cut by Stifel Canada

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBM. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.62. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9,877.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

