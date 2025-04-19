Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 962.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RL opened at $206.51 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $289.33. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.65.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.43.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

