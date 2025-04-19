Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cryoport Q4 Earnings

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Cryoport in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CYRX. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CYRX

Cryoport Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $277.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.81. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,359.71. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,830 shares of company stock valued at $118,353. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 272.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,464.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 285,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.