Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Etsy Q4 Earnings

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Etsy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

ETSY opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.51. Etsy has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $71.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Etsy by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,437.32. This trade represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $69,745.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,593.60. This trade represents a 70.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,620 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

