Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Reservoir Media worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Reservoir Media by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reservoir Media by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Reservoir Media by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

Shares of RSVR stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $465.11 million, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 5.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

