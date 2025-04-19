RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on RH from $450.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.44.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $160.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 1-year low of $123.03 and a 1-year high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.