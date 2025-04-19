RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RH by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in RH by 945.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of RH by 1,960.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,148,000 after acquiring an additional 346,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $160.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.70. RH has a fifty-two week low of $123.03 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.21 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.