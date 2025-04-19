Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Rollins alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ROL

Rollins Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Rollins has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Rollins by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.