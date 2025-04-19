Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,987 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,031,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,510,475,000 after buying an additional 1,264,387 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 22,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $8,095,000. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 58,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Apple by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 415,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $104,171,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $202.33 to $167.88 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
