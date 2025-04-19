Roth Capital Forecasts Applied Digital FY2027 Earnings

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The business had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

APLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point started coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of APLD opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $885.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 5.18. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,760,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,619 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,404,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,649,000 after buying an additional 2,344,572 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 14,635.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,697,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,328 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $12,843,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

