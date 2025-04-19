Roth Mkm Cuts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $20.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

BE opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,234,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,194,000 after acquiring an additional 356,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,951,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,968,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,133,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,381,000 after buying an additional 144,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

