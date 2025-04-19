Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,825 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 95.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 354,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

CHEF stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $66.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHEF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

